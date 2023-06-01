Election Season Heats Up As Field Of Candidates Grows

Several candidates have pulled nomination papers, meaning it will be a busy summer of campaigning across the city leading into Everett’s preliminary election in September.

Most of the incumbents in the City Council and School Committee ward seats will be facing at least one challenger if those challengers continue to move forward with their intentions to run for office.

The most crowded race is for councilor-at-large where four incumbents –Michael Marchese, John Hanlon, Stephanie Smith, and Irene Cardillo – along with seven other candidates – Angelmarie DiNunzio, Katy Rogers, Shaskia Bosquet, Kisan Upadhaya, Guerline Alcy, Jean Marc Daniel, and Joseph Pierotti Jr. – have pulled nomination papers. Councillor-at-Large Rich Dell Isola has indicated that he will not be a candidate for re-election.

Rogers, the only councilor-at-large candidate to have her nomination papers certified to-date, has announced that she will hosting a Summer Campaign Backyard Kickoff Party on June 16.

The School Committee-at-Large race has also drawn a sizable field, with the three incumbents, Samantha Lambert, Joseph LaMonica, and Cynthia Sarnie, being joined in the race (by current Ward 6 member and vice chair) Michael McLaughlin, Joanna Garren, Margaret Cornelio, Jay E. Holt, Samantha Hurley, and Farah Costa, pending the certification of their nomination papers. Garren has also pulled nomination papers for the Ward 2 School Committee seat currently held by Jason Marcus.

In the Ward 4 City Council race, incumbent Jimmy Tri Le is being challenged by candidates Holly Garcia, Kimberly Kit Bridge, and Nancy Cianchetta. Garcia is the only candidate to have had her nomination papers certified.

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers (as of Tuesday, May 30).