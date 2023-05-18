News Circus Arts and Costumes at Art Lab Everett by Independent Staff • May 18, 2023 • 0 Comments The May Open House at Art Lab Everett will feature Everett artist MacKenzie Clark, a designer of vintage inspired costumes (above) for circus performers under the name Little Saturday Designs, a performer in The Gin Rickey Jugglers, and a solo hand balancer. The May Open House at Art Lab Everett will feature Everett artist MacKenzie Clark. The Open House on May 21, runs from 3-5PM, and will also be the first Garage Door Gallery event this year. Stop by 132 Bucknam St. to meet the designer and see her work, tour the art lab or try some activities.