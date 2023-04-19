Like the Pros Do It!: EHS Culinary Arts Students Showcase Their Skills

Special to the Independent

Everett High School Culinary Arts students showcased their skills and creativity in the Massachusetts Restaurant Association’s ProStart Competition, held March 21st at Gillette Stadium.

A team of five culinary students had one hour to conceive, prepare, cook, and plate a three-course meal — using only two burners! Everett placed fourth in the 12-school competition, recording near-perfect scores in product check-in, safety and sanitation, professionalism, and teamwork.

EHS students Patrick Bien-Aime, Thomas Guerrero, Ohsemenard Vales, Heidi Orellana Ramos, and Ashley Arriaza Sageth are shown with State Rep. Joe McGonagle.

Cindy Emile finished sixth in a Cake Decorating Contest.

Cindy Emile had one hour to create the cake shown.

Representing EHS were seniors Patrick Bien-Aime, Thomas Guerrero, Ohsemenard Vales, Heidi Orellana Ramos, and Ashley Arriaza Sageth. Their three-course menu was Italian influenced: A starter of ratatouille ravioli, followed by chicken marsala over creamy polenta, and capped with a tiramisu with a chocolate ganache.

In addition, junior Cindy Emile finished sixth in a separate Cake Decorating Contest in which the competitors had only one hour to frost, pipe, decorate, and present a two-tiered cake.