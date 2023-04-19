Depth of Knowledge: EHS Art Students Take a Field Trip to FormLabs

Everett High School sculpture students enjoyed a field trip to FormLabs in Somerville, where they took a tour of the facility and learned about the history, processes, techniques, and real-life applications of 3D printing.

Students viewed various 3D products, including sculptures, fashion, jewelry, and even dental products such as retainers and teeth.

Some of the art the 3-D printers created.

They interacted with engineers from the company’s dental, manufacturing, and IT departments. The FormLabs professionals answered questions and talked about creative career opportunities.

In addition, the EHS contingent viewed the work of local jeweler, sculptor, and printmaker Tamar Etingen. Tamar talked about her journey as an artist and her metal sculpture processes and techniques. The students especially loved Tamar’s earrings which feature three different metals and a riveting technique.