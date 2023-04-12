McGonagle Named House Chair of Operations, Also Facilities and Security for Second Term

Special to the independent

Earlier this year, Rep. Joe McGonagle was named to his second term as the House Chair of Operations, Facilities and Security by Speaker Ron Mariano and his leadership team. This committee was newly formed at the beginning of the previous session to assess the day-to-day operations of the State House, facilitate updates to the infrastructure and security parameters of the building and preserve its’ historical integrity.

McGonagle, whose background is in construction, is thrilled to be leading this committee once again, especially as the building undergoes major renovations and reopens to the public after COVID-19 closures. “I’m honored to once again be chosen for a leadership position and I’m grateful to Speaker Mariano and his team for giving me this opportunity,” said McGonagle. “The Massachusetts State House is one of the oldest State Capitols in the country and it was initially completed in 1798 by architecture genius Charles Bulfinch. Getting to work here everyday is a dream, but being able to be part of the process that keeps this building standing in pristine condition and a safe working environment to legislate the Commonwealth is just fantastic. Due to its’ age and previous reconstructions, some projects are more difficult to progress through, and I’m glad my construction experience can come in handy. Recently, we unveiled the new Hooker entrance which has enhanced security features and broke ground on renovating the Ashburton entrance. I’m looking forward to all the progress we can work on together.”