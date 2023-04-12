DeMaria’s Easter Spring Fling a Great Success

The City of Everett recently hosted Mayor DeMaria’s Easter Spring Fling at the Recreation Center.

Hundreds of families gathered at the Recreation Center to celebrate Easter and the arrival of spring. The annual event offered so many treats and fun activities for all to participate in. There were various activities for young attendees to enjoy like a bouncy house, outdoor toys and group games, and a live petting zoo to interact with animals like bunnies, goats and ducklings outside of the Recreation Center.

The gym of the Recreation Center was turned into a fun house with plenty of treats and goodie bags, face painting, art activities, balloon creations and memorable photos with the Easter Bunny. Bonaparte the magician had plenty of tricks up his sleeve and kept the children excited for what magical act was coming next. Toe Jam Puppet Band got children and families involved in their musical performance with props and fun songs to join them in. There was certainly no shortage of fun for all.

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank everyone who joined us for the City’s annual celebration and everyone who came together to make this a successful event for the community. If you would like to know about all the upcoming events we have planned for Everett residents, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Facebook: City of Everett MA and Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. Twitter: @Mayor_DeMaria. All residents are welcome to join us for all the exciting events we have planned.