News Everett City Council Honors Colin Kelly and Prolerized New England by Independent Staff • April 12, 2023 • 0 Comments At its March 27 meeting the Everett City Council honored Vice President of Public Affairs Colin Kelly and Prolerized New England/Schnitzer Steel in recognition of “their continuous support and generosity to so many different organizations in the City of Everett.” Pictured at the presentation ceremony are, from left: City Councilors Darren Costa, John Hanlon, Al Lattanzi, Stephanie Smith, honoree Colin Kelly, Council President Michael Marchese, Simona DelloRusso of Schnitzer Steel, Councilor Irene Cardillo, John Silva of Schnitzer Steel, and City Councilors Richard Dell Isola and Vivian Nguyen.