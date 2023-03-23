Everett School Officials File Lawsuit Against Mayor, School Committee and City

Everett Supt. of Schools Priya Tahiliani and Deputy Supt. Kim Tsai have filed a lawsuit against Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the School Committee, and the City of Everett, according to The Boston Globe. In the report, the Globe writes that the lawsuit, which was submitted Tuesday, alleges “racism, sexism, and retaliation” two weeks after the School Committee voted (by a 6-4 margin) to not renew Tahiliani’s contract as superintendent. The superintendent’s contract runs through February, 2024. Erin Deveney, chief of staff to the Office of Mayor Carlo DeMaria, told the Everett Independent Tuesday that “the City does not comment on any pending legal matters.”