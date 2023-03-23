News DiDomenico Hosts Devens School Students at State House by Independent Staff • March 23, 2023 • 0 Comments Senator Sal DiDomenico hosted students and staff from the Devens School at the State House recently. The Senator showed them his office, the Senate chamber, the State House balcony, and then the group went on a tour of the entire State House. “It is always such a pleasure to host young people from my hometown who are interested in government and learning more about Massachusetts history,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I had a great time showing them the Senate and talking about how what we do at the State House affects the city of Everett and our schools.”