News Jewish War Veterans Hold Brotherhood Breakfast by Independent Staff • March 23, 2023 • 0 Comments The Department of Massachusetts Jewish War Veterans held its 68th Annual Brotherhood Breakfast honoring high school students for their outstanding leadership, character, and community service. Pictured at the breakfast held Sunday at Lombardo’s in Randolph are (seated) Everett resident Barry Sobel, ho is a veteran of the U.S. Army and commander of JWV Post 187 Malden, and his wife, Beth Barrett; and (standing) former Everett resident Warren Anastasia, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.