City of Everett Celebrates Black History Month With Youth and Young Adults

The City of Everett, alongside elected officials and members of the community, continued its celebration of Black History Month with “History in the Making: Celebrating Everett’s Youth and Young Adults at the Everett Recreation Center over the weekend.

The Rec Center was transformed into a gallery for our residents to learn about Black athletes who not only impacted the sport they played in, but also made contributions and gave back to their community. The displays included a bio, the athlete’s impact on and off the field and facts most people may not have known. The athletes on display spanned across many sports and included familiar names like Serena Williams, Jackie Robinson, Pele, Bill Russel, Willie O’Ree and even our very own Veterans Service Officer Antoine Coleman.

Those who attended were able to hear from guest speakers who are youth or grew up in our community. They spoke about what Black history means to them and how growing up in Everett has shaped them in many different ways. The event also celebrated our youth’s artistic side through listening to poetry and viewing artwork representing what Black History Month means to them.

“I’m happy we were able to celebrate Black History Month with the youth in our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It was a chance for all of us to celebrate the importance of this month through the expressions of our City’s young adults.”