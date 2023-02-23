News in Brief

DeMaria Announces New Round of Everett Citizens Foundation Grant Funding

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Citizens Foundation Grant Funding application for year four, round two is now available. The request limit for this round of funding is set at $10,000. All applications are due Friday, March 31.

Through Mayor DeMaria’s Host Community Agreement with Wynn Resorts, approved by voters in 2013, the Everett Citizens Foundation was established. The Foundation, which consists of members appointed by Mayor DeMaria, the Everett City Council, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Representative Joe McGonagle, is charged with supporting and promoting local groups, associations and programs with important City initiatives that provide a direct benefit to Everett residents.

“This has been and continues to be a great opportunity for organizations to receive additional funding,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Everett Citizens Foundation seeks to assist organizations that have a positive impact on the residents of Everett. I encourage all organizations in the community to apply.”

Any nonprofit organization in the community can apply. Applications can be found online at www.CityofEverett.com, then click Business and Development and then Everett Citizens Foundation.

For questions or concerns regarding the application or eligibility, please email [email protected]

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Monday, February 27th at 6:00 pm, Parlin Meeting Room and via Zoom! We’ll discuss the “fast-paced, deliciously witty, and wholeheartedly authentic in depicting motherhood in all its messiness, hilarity, and heartfelt moments, Finlay Donovan Is Killing It. From YA Edgar Award nominee Elle Cosimano.” (Amazon) 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, send an email to [email protected] for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Meditation Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, February 28th at 12:15 pm.. Take a quick lunch break. Reduce your stress with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, March 1st at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, March 1st from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, March 2nd at 6:30 pm. Popcorn and provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Attention, Rocky fans! Join us for a showing of Creed (PG-13) in preparation for Creed III’s release this week!

Parlin Childrens

Storytime and Singalong, Parlin Toddler Play Area. Wednesday, March 1st at 11am. Come to the Parlin Library and listen to picture books, sing songs, dance around and more. Suggested ages 2-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Craft Room. Wednesday, March 1st at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, March 3rd at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch High School Musical with your friends and family.

Shute Adults and Teens

Yarn Club Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, February 28th at 3pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

MWRA To Temporarily Shut Down Fluoride System

Starting in late February, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be replacing portions of the equipment that feeds fluoride into its drinking water. During this period, MWRA will not be adding fluoride to the water. This work is expected to take about three months to complete.

MWRA has worked closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on this issue. While fluoride is important for dental health, health officials believe that this short-term shutdown will not pose any risk to dental health and will not require any special action by consumers.

Fluoride has been added to the region’s water since the 1970s. The US Centers for Disease Control recommends its usage for reducing tooth decay and promoting community public health. MWRA also consulted with the Department of Public Health Oral Health Office and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, both of which approved this temporary fluoride shutdown.

MWRA treats drinking water from the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs at the John J. Carroll Treatment Plant in Marlborough. In addition to fluoride, water is treated with both ozone and ultraviolet light for disinfection, and the pH is adjusted to make the water less corrosive and less likely to leach lead from home plumbing.

If you have any concerns, check with your dental care provider. For more information on your drinking water, please visit www.mwra.com or call MWRA at 617-242-7283.

Walk for Hunger Returns

One of Massachusetts’ most iconic events is back! Project Bread’s The Walk for Hunger, the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest day of community action against hunger, is seeking walkers for a new 3-mile route. Back in-person for the first time since 2019, the one-day fundraising event is set for Sunday, May 7 at the Boston Common, featuring plenty of family-friendly activations along the 3-mile loop. The Walk for Hunger is a fundraiser that supports Project Bread’s work to raise awareness for food insecurity and increase food access for people of all ages in Massachusetts. In its 55th year, Project Bread invites you to help us raise more than $1 million to support food assistance resources and sustainable policy solutions to end hunger. Likeminded anti-hunger organizations can enroll in our co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, forming teams to raise money to support their own work, while also furthering the statewide effort. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page for the Walk for Hunger or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or call (617) 723-5000.