DiDomenico’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Set for March 9

Sen. Sal DiDomenico and his wife, Tricia DiDonemico, president of the DiDomenico Foundation, will host the Foundation’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Thursday, March 9 at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown.

The event has traditionally kicked off the season for the Irish holiday celebrations in Massachusetts.

Sen. DiDomenico’s roast-style party has always drawn a “who’s who” of political leaders in Massachusetts, and this year is no exception.

The Massachusetts Senate’s popular and charismatic assistant majority leader, DiDomenico said that Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Senate President Karen Spilka, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Dan Ryan, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden, and Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan will be a part of the speaking program.

Well-known Boston radio personality Hank Morse will make an appearance at the event. DiDomenico will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Platters, a legendary vocal group, will provide the musical entertainment. A well-known comedian will also perform at the event.

“We expect 75 state and local officials to attend,” said DiDomenico. “We’ll be serving a delicious, corned beef and cabbage dinner. This is our ninth year and it’s always a fun event that attracts a large crowd.”

Dinner tickets, at $35 per person, or $300 for a table of ten, can be purchased by calling 617-387-3327, or by emailing the DiDomenico Foundation at [email protected]