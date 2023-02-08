LaMonica Named MVP of All-America All-Star Classic

Matthew LaMonica said he didn’t get to visit Disney World or the University of Central Florida during his recent visit to Orlando.

“It was a business trip,” jested LaMonica.

Matthew LaMonica.

Matthew LaMonica was named the Defensive MVP in the All-America All-Star Classic in Orlando.

And Everett High’s talented, 5-foot, 11-inch junior linebacker certainly took care of business on the football field, having been named the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the All-America All-Star Classic at Camping World Stadium, home to the Citrus Bowl and past NFL Pro Bowls.

LaMonica was the leading tackler in the Classic that brought the top high school players in the country to the Sunshine State.

“It was a great experience,” said LaMonica. “It was exciting to play in a college stadium. The UCF training staff was there, and it was fun meeting players from different regions of the country.”

The son of Everett School Committee member Joseph LaMonica and Joanne LaMonica, Matthew played 10 seasons in the Crimson Tide Pop Warner football organization.

“I started playing football when I was 5 years old, and I’m 16 now,” said Matthew, who volunteers as a coach in Crimson Tide Pop Warner football.

Expected to be one of the senior leaders of the 2023 Everett High team, Matthew is looking ahead to the college recruitment and application process. “I’m excited about the future,” he said.

Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto said he watched videos of LaMonica’s performance in the game.

“Matt had a wonderful game in Florida,” said DiLoreto. “That’s a significant honor to be named Defensive MVP. He was competing against a lot of top-notch competition from around the country which is really going to be bright for his future. Matt is a very versatile player, and we plan to utilize him both at linebacker and defensive end next season.”

Matthew LaMonica and Company will be tested right away in the 2023 season as Everett plays Xaverian in the opener.