News DiDomenico Joins Mothers Out Front Rally For Climate Justice by Independent Staff • February 8, 2023 • 0 Comments Senator Sal DiDomenico recently joined the Mothers Out Front organization for a rally at the State House. Senator DiDomenico was joined by other elected officials and an impressive showing of Mothers Out Front advocates from his districtand from local chapters throughout the Commonwealth. DiDomenico vowed to attendees that he would continue to fight for the most aggressive climate actions in the legislature so we can protect our environment and planet for generations to come. The advocates walked through the State House to the Governor’s office and were able to spend time meeting with Governor Healey, Massachusetts’ newly appointed Climate Chief, Melissa Hoffer, and the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Rebecca Tepper.