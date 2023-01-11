News Briefs

DeMaria Administration Awarded GFOA Certificate of Achievement

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that for the seventh time, the City of Everett has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. The GFOA has encouraged and recognized exemplary budgeting practices among governmental entities in the United States and Canada since 1984.

Michele Mark Levine, Director, Technical Services, stated, “We hope that your example will encourage others in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting.”

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 21,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

Looking to the future, Mayor DeMaria and his administration look to continue to be recognized as a leading community in public financial management by practice and policy development. As an administration, it is the Mayor’s goal to enhance and promote quality government management for the benefit of the residents and businesses in the City of Everett.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

1/16/23 – 1/21/23

Parlin Adults and Teens

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, January 18th at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us! Prizes awarded. Space is limited to 12 persons. Sign up in person or by calling (617) 394 2300.

Thursday Night Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 pm in the Meeting Room. This week we’re showing The Lost City, “a fun and wild jungle adventure comedy” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Parlin Children

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Craft Room. Wednesday, January 18th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. January 20th from 3-5. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Smallfoot with your friends and family.

NFPA Encourages Prompt Removal of Christmas Trees

One-third (33 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

Carli notes that fresh Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees.

According to the latest Christmas Tree Fires report from NFPA, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees, resulting in two civilian deaths, 11 civilian injuries, and $12 million in direct property damage, on average each year between 2016 and 2020. Overall, fires that begin with Christmas trees represent a very small but notable part of the U.S. fire problem, considering that they are generally in use for a short time each year.

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, NFPA recommends using the local community’s recycling program, if possible; trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. NFPA also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations to ensure that they remain in good condition:

• Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.

• As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.

• Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.

• Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

For more information on home fire safety all winter long, visit “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires,” a winter safety campaign NFPA promotes annually with the U.S. Fire Administration.

For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.

NFPA: 125 Years of Protecting People and Property

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. The association began its work to solve the fire problem in a young, industrialized nation in 1896 and has since become a global force known for advancing safety worldwide. NFPA delivers information and knowledge through more than 325 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. In celebration of its 125th Anniversary, NFPA is hosting a Conference Series and other initiatives that reflect the association’s steadfast commitment to advancing fire and life safety for the next 125 years and beyond. For more information or to view NFPA codes and standards for free, visit www.nfpa.org.

Postal Employees Will Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Post Offices across the commonwealth will be closed on Monday, January 16, as our employees pause to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, January 17.