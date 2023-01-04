EHS Roundup

Everett Teams Return to Action This Week Against GBL Rivals

The Everett High sports teams will return to action against their Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals this week.

Coach Stanley Chamblain and his boys basketball squad, who came up short in a holiday tournament last week in contests with B.C. High and Jeremiah Burke, were scheduled to host Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and will trek to Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday).

They will return home next Tuesday to entertain Lynn English in a key GBL matchup. The Bulldogs thus far have been the Big Dogs of the GBL, sporting a perfect 6-0 record and a #3 ranking in the state.

If Everett prevails over Chelsea and Classical, the Crimson Tide will enter the encounter with English with a 4-1 league mark and an opportunity to move into a tie for first place with the Bulldogs.

Coach Riley Dunn and her Lady Crimson Tide, who dropped a 46-40 decision to non-league foe Lawrence last week, were scheduled to make the short trip across the Parkway to Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday) and will return home to host Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) before hitting the road to Lynn English next Tuesday.

Coach Jehu Cimea’s boys and girls indoor track and field squads will meet Chelsea today (Wednesday) and Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

The Everett/Revere/Malden/Mystic Valley hockey team under the direction of first-year head coach Craig Richards plays at GBL foe Somerville today (Wednesday) and will make the long trek to East Bridgewater on Saturday before returning home to host Timberlane Regional next Monday and Matignon next Wednesday at Allied Veterans Rink.