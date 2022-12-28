DiDomenico named Caucus Co-Chair and is a host of Ending Hunger forum

Senator DiDomenico joined his Food System Caucus (FSC) Co-Chairs in hosting a forum and strategy session about how Massachusetts can end hunger and tackle diet-related diseases this decade. Co-Chairs, other elected officials, and advocates also discussed takeaways from the momentous White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September.

“Massachusetts is leading the country’s efforts to end hunger and I was proud to lead the efforts to extend universal school meals in our schools, expanding access to SNAP benefits, and increasing cash assistance to our neighbors who are most in need,” said Senator DiDomenico, Food System Caucus Co-Chair and Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “However, our discussion made it clear that we still need to work incredibly hard next session and keep pushing to make sure we finally eliminate hunger completely by 2030. I am grateful we were joined by Project Bread President and CEO, Erin McAleer, The Greater Boston Food Bank President and CEO, Catherine D’Amato, Congressman Jim McGovern, and so many other colleagues and advocates who have helped our state come so far on addressing food insecurity.” Senator DiDomenico will be a new Food System Caucus Co-Chair in 2023 after years of advocacy on this issue. Senator DiDomenico’s recent legislative accomplishments related to food access include passing Breakfast After the Bell and Universal School Meals to ensure no Massachusetts student goes hungry in school, increasing funding for food banks, creating a common application to expand access to SNAP benefits, and increasing cash assistance programs to families in need