Former Councilor DiPierro earns DEI certificate

Former Ward 3 City Councilor Anthony DiPierro has announced that he has completed a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion certificate program through Suffolk University’s Center for Continuing & Professional Education. The 10 week course provided engaging materials to assist with exploration and personal assessment leading to opportunities to explore concepts such as unconscious bias, cultural intelligence, humility, privilege, power, and more. Multiple DEI best practices, such as allyship, emotional intelligence, and advocacy, were explored to help participants identify DEI matters and concerns within an organization and offer possible action steps. “Earlier this year, I made a commitment to not only do better, but be better. This is just the start” DiPierro said. “I will continue to educate myself, grow as a person, and remain engaged in our community” he added.