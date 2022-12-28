A Winning Image

Katy Rogers receives photography award from East Cambridge Savings Bank

Everett photographer Katy Rogers will have one of her photographs featured in the 2023 East Cambridge Savings Bank calendar.

Rogers received the new calendar at an awards recognition ceremony Dec. 19, at the bank’s stately headquarters in Cambridge. ECSB President and CEO Gilda Nogueira made special presentations to the individual photographers.

Rogers’ impressive photograph, “Reflections of Boston,” will appear on the month of June page of the calendar.

Leo R. Gayne, ECSB assistant vice president and community relations officer, said the photo contest drew hundreds of entries from across the greater Cambridge area.

“We got a very good response, hundreds of really excellent submissions,” said Gayne. “Our marketing group looks at every single photograph. It’s quite a process because we have to look at each photograph and whittle it down little by little.”

Noting Katy Rogers’ winning entry, Gayne commented, “The photo is absolutely beautiful. If you live in Massachusetts, you know this view of the skyline. Our judges really liked this photo.”

Rogers had received a congratulatory correspondence from Gayne, stating that, “East Cambridge Savings Bank is thrilled to showcase your photography skills and share your photo with the thousands of customers who will receive a 2023 calendar.”

Rogers is a photographer for the Everett Independent newspaper and other publications. A graduate of Everett High School and Montserrat College of Art, she is the owner of Katy Rogers Art.

Rogers talked about her winning image in an interview following the awards ceremony.

“The Boston skyline is a motif in a lot of my work,” said Rogers. “I enjoy capturing long-exposure cityscapes during blue hour.”

Rogers’ winning photograph was taken along Memorial Drive on the Cambridge side. The image was captured on a Nikon D75 with a 24-70 mm lens.

Rogers said she was honored to be recognized for her photographs. She has won other awards in her career, including the Image of the Year award from the Lynn Photographic Association.

“I was happy to see the photo was selected, especially when I realized how many photographers participated,” said Rogers.

Rogers thanked East Cambridge Savings Bank officials for holding an outstanding contest that gave photographers an opportunity to showcase their work.

“East Cambridge Savings Bank did a great job in collaborating with local photographers for their annual calendar in this well-organized contest,” credited Rogers. “My understanding is many people look forward to this calendar each year.”