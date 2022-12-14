News in Brief

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Hiring Correction Officers, Medical Personnel

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is actively recruiting correction officers and medical personnel to join one of the nation’s leading correctional agencies.

In addition to offering free, weekly written exams for potential correction officers, the MSO is currently accepting applications for Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and paramedics. As part of the ongoing recruitment effort, the MSO is offering sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new correction officers and $1,500 for new nurses and paramedics.

The starting base salary for new correction officers is $60,885 with the ability to earn over $10,000 more in overtime and bonuses, while the base salary for RNs is $72,904 plus additional benefits. The starting base salary for LPNs and paramedics is $70,825.

Individuals interested in learning more about careers with the MSO can do so by visiting middlesexsheriff.org/hr.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation, Parlin Tower Room. Tuesdays, December 20 and again on Thursday, December 22 at 12:15 and 1:15 pm. Take a quick lunch break; reduce your stress from inflation, your job and providing for your family, with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Chess Club, Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, December 21 from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, December 22 at 6:30 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. Bye Buddy, we hope you find your dad! Join us for Elf, hot chocolate, candy canes, and popcorn.

Parlin Children

Storytime with Kathleen, Parlin Childrens Toddler Room. Mondays, December 19 at 10am! Visit the Parlin Memorial Library Children’s Room to attend a storytime in Spanish. Read by Librarian Kathleen! Suggested ages 2-6.

Drama Class, Parlin Children’s Craft Room. Wednesday, December 21 at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute (All Ages)

A Christmas Carol with the Delvina Theatre Company, Shute Meeting Room. The Christmas season comes alive on Tuesday, December 20 at 7 PM with Delvena Theatre Company’s production of the beloved story of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. A dramatic reading, including scenes, of A Christmas Carol, featuring three actors in period costumes. Watch in fascination as Marley comes back from the dead to help Scrooge amend his miserly ways here on earth and transform himself into a pleasant, giving old gentleman. Registration is not required. This program is for all ages.