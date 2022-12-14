DiDomenico Secures $150,00 for Everett Public Schools

Special to the Independent

Senator DiDomenico successfully included $150,000 for the Everett Public Schools in the wide-ranging Economic Development bill that passed last month. This funding will help Everett schools offer the Student and Parent Internship program and the Reality Check program to students. The Student and Parent Internship program empowers Everett students to gain work experience and serve our younger population. Internship opportunities include culinary arts students providing food for other high schoolers, student athletes serving as coaches for sports camps, and empowering our young people in the school community. This program also includes resources for parents who will support these programs and increase engagement from other parents.

The Reality Check program provides a conference for students hosted by local businesses – banks, mortgage companies, real estate agents, car salesmen, childcare providers, etc. – which will help high schoolers learn about various career options and connect with the local economy.

“I am proud to bring this funding to Everett so students throughout our community can gain work experience, connect with local businesses, and learn about the different pathways to success after high school,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I will always prioritize funding for our schools and programs like this that provide our youngest residents with skills and opportunities to thrive.”