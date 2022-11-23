Career Achievement: EHS Star Quarterback Ellerbe Receives Bouvier Jewelers Award

Everett High captain Karmarri Ellerbe received the Bouvier Jewelers Award at the E Club Awards Dinner Nov. 17 at Spinelli’s.

Head football coach Rob DiLoreto presented the prestigious annual award which goes to the most outstanding senior on the Crimson Tide football team.

Everett High School football star quarterback Kamarri Ellerbe, recipient of the Bouvier Jewelers Award, is pictured at the E Club Awards Dinner, with his mother, Nikeisha Ellerbe (far right), his twin sister, Karyana Ellerbe (far left), his uncle, Keone Coleman (second from right), and Everett High head football coach Rob DiLoreto.

DiLoreto told the gathering that Ellerbe was a four-year varsity letter winner and two-year starter at quarterback, leading the Tide to a 17-3 record while continuing the streak of Greater Boston League titles.

“This season, Karmarri was a bruising runner, rushing for 888 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground,” noted DiLoreto. “He also threw for 750 yards, including eight touchdown passes. For his career, he rushed for 1,056 yards and threw for 1,784 total yards, and most impressively, he averaged 9.6 yards per carry.”

Concluding his remarks, DiLoreto told Ellerbee publicly, “I just want to say, you’ve been a tremendous leader and I love you like a son.”

Ellerbe reflected on his career in the vaunted Crimson Tide program and the honor of receiving the Bouvier Award.

“It feels great to receive this award because the whole city, all the seniors and my teammates really supported me,” said Ellerbe. “I couldn’t have done this without my team, my family, and everyone in Everett behind me.”

Ellerbe began playing football at the age of five in the Crimson Tide Pop Warner organization. “The first year in Pop Warner I played quarterback and in the other years, I played a lot of positions,” recalled Ellerbe. I just kept learning and working hard and in my junior year I became the starting quarterback. Coach DiLoreto helped me grow as a person and as a player, and I hope the best for him and the program.”

Ellerbe is considering Anna Maria College and other schools for the next chapter in his academic and athletic career.

Karyana Ellerbe, Karmarri’s twin sister, offered a touching tribute to her brother in an interview following the awards program.

“He’s my biggest supporter and I’m his biggest supporter,” said Karyana, who is an EHS cheerleader. “I actually made his football poster, and he was my football player. He’s so strong-willed and just such a great person to be around. I look up to him because he does things that I couldn’t even imagine doing. He leads teams. I’m honored to have him as my brother.”

Karmarri’s Ellerbe award presentation was one of the highlights in what was an outstanding dinner that reaffirmed the E Club’s status as one of the premier and most esteemed high school booster organizations in Massachusetts. The two guest speakers, Olympic silver medalist and NCAA champion (Princeton) rower Gevvie Stone and former Boston College quarterback Scott Mutryn, were in a word, phenomenal, delivering inspirational messages about commitment, perseverance, staying positive, and never giving up in pursuit of one’s goals.

A graduate of Tufts University School of Medicine, Stone is a resident physician at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Mutryn, who holds an MBA degree from Boston College, works in financial services in addition to being the sideline reporter for BC football’s radio broadcasts with play-by-play commentator Jon Meterparel and analyst Pete Cronan.