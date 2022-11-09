State Representative Joe McGonagle Wins Re-Election

State Representative Joseph Monagle won re-election to the 28th Middlesex district seat in Tuesday’s general election.

Monagle received 4,629 votes to defeat Councillor-at-Large Michael Marchese, who received 1,926 votes.

Michael Dobbins, Richard Destefano, Anthony DiPierro campaign for Joe McGonagle.

At the Everett Recreation Center polling station Billy Cardello

and Jerry Lang help Everett City Council candidate Michael Marchese (center) reach out to voters.

At the George Keverian School Rich Pedi, Joe Dow, Jason Hightower, and Dave Dow volunteer for Judith Garcia’s State Representative campaign.

Monagle displayed strength at the polls across Everett, winning in all precincts and recording 63 percent of the vote to 26 percent for Marchese.

McGonagle talked about the successful campaign and the hard-fought election in an interview Tuesday night.

“I’m just proud of all the people that worked for me,” said McGonagle. “It’s a hard-fought, long campaign, and I’m very grateful to the voters of Everett. I understand that the greatest privilege you can give Joe McGonagle is your vote. The residents came out to vote, and I think the voters responded that I’m doing a good job.”

McGonagle’s impressive victory matched the Democratic Party’s success in the election for the state’s constitutional offices, with Attorney General Maura Healey getting elected governor of Massachusetts.

State Rep. candidate Judith García defeated candidate Todd Taylor for the 11th Suffolk District State Reprentative seat.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico was re-elected without opposition in Tuesday’s election.