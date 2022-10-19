News In Brief

Kiwanis Club of Everett Annual Pasta Dinner

The Kiwanis Club of Everett is holding its Annual Pasta Dinner on Wednesday, October 26, (4 to 7 p.m.) at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street. The dinner is in support of scholarships and charities the club. Tickets $7.00 (in advance or at the door)

DeMaria Announces Viva Latino Festival For Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce The Council on Aging is hosting the Viva Latino Festival. A special event for seniors on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 11:30am at The Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street in Everett.

You will enjoy a wonderful Colombian and Venezuelan Dance Performance by Bajacoul directed by our own Miguel Vargas and Christian Uribe. Miguel and Christian have been instructing seniors at the Connolly Center for many years and have also been teaching dance to many students in the Boston area. This is a spectacle you will not want to miss with their high energy and elaborate costumes.

You will also enjoy a performance by Grupo Fantasia, playing typical Merengue, Bachata, and Salsa for you to enjoy. A light lunch will also be served.

Reservations must be made by visiting the senior center or calling Cathi at 617.394.2323 or Andrea at 617.394.2260.

USPS Announces Holiday Mailing Deadlines To Service Members Abroad

As the holidays are fast approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send presents and merriment to friends and loved ones serving away from home. Be prepared and get your letters and packages in the mail in time to ensure their delight this festive season.

To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) destinations worldwide.

Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at the Postal Store.

The Postal Service is expecting to process more than 10.1 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.

Overnight Weekday Closures of the Callahan Tunnel Next Week

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be implementing temporary overnight closures of the Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A northbound) in Boston. The closures will take place on Monday, October 24, and on Tuesday October 25, during overnight hours between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The closures are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively deliver and install new pumps and equipment for the Callahan Tunnel vent buildings.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers traveling to Logan Airport and East Boston. Motorists should follow detour signs through the Ted Williams Tunnel.

MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the area.

These operations are weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.