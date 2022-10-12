First and Foremost: Ellerbe, Crimson Tide Defeat Revere, 41–13

The Everett High football team, led by senior quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, stormed past Revere, 41-13, in a GBL showdown Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Ellerbe, who is making a strong case for All-Scholastic recognition, had touchdown runs of 45 and 22 yards and threw a TD pass as Everett (4-1) scored 28 first-half points in response to Revere’s touchdown.

BREAKING THE PLANE: Christian Zamor reached the ball inside the pilon for what appeared to be Everett’s first touchdown, but the play was called back on an Everett penalty.

“Their quarterback [Ellerbe] ran wild on us,” said Revere Coach Lou Cicatelli. “We weren’t able to contain him. He’s a very good football player. We also made two big mistakes that really cost us, but other than that, we played them tough. It’s Everett and bottom line, they’re hard to beat.”

Jayden Prophete rushed for a 16-yard touchdown. Christian Zamor caught a 16-yard TD pass from Ellerbe and rushed for a 22-yard TD.

Ruiz Makes Big Play on ‘D’

Everett defensive end Kevin Ruiz made the play of the game when he intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Ruiz’s display of athleticism was noted by head coach Rob DiLoreto.

“A Pick-6 by a defensive end hardly ever happens,” said DiLoreto. “I would say our entire defensive line of Kevin Ruiz, Ralph Pierre, Aidan Duclos, and Shane MacKenzie really were the stars of the game. I felt our two inside linebackers, Dom Papa and Matthew LaMonica, had a really solid game.”

DiLoreto expected a tough test from Revere and the visiting Patriots (2-3) played inspired football in their quest to spring an upset and dethrone the defending GBL champions.

“My hat’s off to Revere,” said DiLoreto. “They played really hard and very disciplined. They’re a well-coached team. They came out and scored the first touchdown. Thankfully, we responded with a touchdown fairly quickly and had a Pick-6 right before the half.”

Everett (4-1) plays Medford (1-4) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hormel Stadium. Everett is currently at No. 11 in the Division 1 power rankings and No. 13 in the Boston Herald’s Sweet 16.

“Our goal is to keep improving and win our next two games,” said DiLoreto.