The Museum of Science Announces Its Tenth Season of the Museum’s SubSpace Lineup

The Museum of Science, Boston, announced its tenth season of the Museum’s SubSpace lineup for Fall 2022, headlined by an esteemed panel of leading team members and astronomers for NASA’s James Webb Telescope, Women of the Webb: A Look at the James Webb Space Telescope and a virtual reality gaming experience exploring Alzheimer’s. The lineup kicks off on Thursday, October 6, with Rainbow Tales, an evening of storytelling celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community of Boston followed by a season of unique and groundbreaking speakers that transformed their respective fields and experimental, immersive performances that take over the Museum’s theater spaces. Tickets are available now for Members and the public at mos.org/adults.

SubSpace is the Museum’s experiential playground for developing fresh, original, social experiences for adults. The Fall 2022 season will offer new, captivating evening events, including a live celebration for A Beautiful Resistance from Jeneé Osterheldt and The Boston Globe, and will also bring back audience favorites including Coleslaw’s Corner: Return to the Dome and Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys Halloween Happening in the Charles Hayden Planetarium.

“The programming for the Fall season was inspired by the groundbreaking people and science happening locally, globally and in the distant universe,” said James Monroe, senior producer of adult programs and theater experiences at the Museum of Science. “For the 2022 season, we are looking forward to showcasing brilliant minds, performances and organizations that amplify artists, shared lived experiences, and scientific achievement to fill the Museum’s theater spaces with events that fuse together art, STEM and community through a captivating lineup of programming.”

October: Rainbow Tales, October 6, 7:00 p.m.: Celebrate LGBTQ History Month at the Museum with Rainbow Tales – an evening of storytelling and community in the Mugar Omni Theater, led by local leaders Jonathan L. Allen, Beth Chandler, Derek Young, Dr. Carl Streed Jr and Chief of Equity and Inclusion for Boston, Mariangely Solid Cervera. This event is free with pre-registration

Doppelgänger, October 11, 7:00 p.m.: A one-night-only staging from the NUUM Collective and Media Art Xploration that explores isolation and connection through an AI-powered duet between a performer and herself. Following the performance, leading public interest technologist Afua Bruce, author of The Tech That Comes Next: How changemakers, technologists, and philanthropists can build an equitable world, joins the creative team for a conversation at the intersection of art, movement, and artificial technology. This program is free with pre-registration.

A Bailar! The Intersection of Afro-Latin Dance, Mental Health, and the Hispanic and Latinx Community, October 12, 7:00 p.m.: Join the Museum for an evening at the intersection of artistic movement and mental health within the Hispanic and Latinx communities, highlighting some of New England’s leading artmakers, dancers and musicians. This event is free with pre-registration.

The Innovation Mindset, October 26, 7:00 p.m.: The Museum welcomes Lorraine Marchand, a seasoned practitioner who has guided Fortune 500 companies and start-ups on developing and launching new ideas, to celebrate her new release, The Innovation Mindset, where she lays out a step-by-step framework for spurring success. The event will feature a panel of female innovators highlighted in her new book. This event is free with pre-registration.

Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys Halloween Happening, October 27, 7:30 p.m.: Kick off Halloween weekend in the Charles Hayden Planetarium with Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys for their annual unforgettable evening of masquerade, music and mayhem. $20 in advance with pre-registration, $25 day-of.

November: The Technion: Powering the Future of Israel, Boston and Beyond, November 1, 7:00 p.m.: Israel’s Technion joins the Museum for an innovative conversation illuminating the power of international scientific collaboration and some of the ways they continue to safeguard our future to create a greener world. Professor Marcelle Machluf discusses the groundbreaking food tech research at the new Carasso Food Innovation Center, and associate professor Matthew Suss shares methods for purifying drinking water and accelerating the transition to renewable energy. This event is free with pre-registration.

Coleslaw’s Corner: Return to the Dome, November 3, 7:30 p.m.: Coleslaw’s Corner, the HUBweek Art Award-winning collaboration with one of Boston’s favorite Drag performers, Coleslaw, is back in the immersive dome of the Charles Hayden Planetarium. Coleslaw is bringing along a lineup of her favorite Drag friends and performers to take over the dome. $20 with registration.

A Lee and Nile Albright Annual Symposium: Digitizing Dementia: VR, Gaming and Alzheimer’s Disease, November 7, 7:00 p.m.: Presented in collaboration with the Harvard Brain Science Initiative, join MGH researcher Ted Zwang as he guides you through virtual reality and digitized brains that are being used to better understand dementia, highlighting the bright future research teams envision for video games in medicine. This event is free with pre-registration.

Fitness for All: Inclusivity in Fitness and Movement Spaces, November 9, 7:00 p.m.: Join the Museum for a one-night-only celebration of inclusive self-care and empowerment. The event features a discussion with Johnny Blazes, teacher and multidisciplinary performer; Erin Ball, director of Kingston Circus Arts; Ellice Patterson, executive director of Abilities Dance Boston; Justice Roe Williams, founder of Queer Gym Pop Up and executive director of Fitness4AllBodies; and Roz the Diva, personal fitness trainer, that will illuminate and showcase the power and necessity of fitness for all. This event is free with pre-registration.

Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet presented by SYREN Modern Dance, November 16, 7:00 p.m.: Red and Blue, Bitter and Sweet is an exploration of quantum mechanics theories including entanglement, wave/particle duality, uncertainty principle and superposition performed by SYREN Modern Dance. This event is free with pre-registration.

Living a Triggered Life Podcast, November 17, 7:00 p.m.: The Museum welcomes back The Triggered Project for a live production of Living a Triggered Life podcast created and hosted by Keith and Roxann Mascoll, a Black couple who have their own trauma histories, exploring how mental health, love, family dynamics, and more impact their long-term marriage. This event is free with pre-registration.

A Beautiful Resistance: Live!, November 18, 8:00 p.m.: The Boston Globe’s culture columnist and creator and author of A Beautiful Resistance, Jeneé Osterheldt, joins the Museum for a live event celebrating the groundbreaking project which aims to continue the tradition of Black artists and Black journalists in reclaiming the truth of Black folk. This event is free with pre-registration.

A Reno Family Foundation Symposium Presents Women of the Webb: A Look at the James Webb Space Telescope, November 21, 7:00 p.m.: Join the Museum in welcoming Dr. Heidi B. Hammel, an interdisciplinary scientist on the James Webb Telescope Project, Dr. Stefanie Milam, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and serves as the James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science and Dr. Begoña Vila, an Instrument Systems Engineer for the James Webb Telescope at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center for a panel conversation. Led by Radiolab’s Molly Webster, about how their work will forever change the way we look at the universe above us. This event is $15 with pre-registration.

