Everett High Football Team Rolls Past Lynn English, 37–0

The Everett High School football team continued its dominant play against Greater Boston League competition, defeating Lynn English, 37-0, Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Damien Lackland rushed for three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Jayden Prophete had a 26-yard run for a touchdown on Everett’s opening possession. Chandler Timoleon completed Everett’s scoring with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Everett placekicker Adoni Santos booted a 26-yard field goal, in addition to four extra points.

Tide Notebook

Everett’s Isaiah Likely had one catch for eight yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Likely is in his first season in the NFL following a superb career at Coastal Carolina University.

Everett (2-1) travels to Dorchester Friday (7 p.m.) for a non-league game against Boston College High School (0-3).