Overnight Lane Closures and Detours Planned

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be implementing overnight lane closures and detours along Route 28 McGrath Highway northbound and southbound between Rufo Road and Medford Street in Somerville. The lane closures are scheduled to be in place nightly through Saturday, October 1, and then from Sunday, October 2, to Friday, October 7. All closures will occur during overnight hours from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Detours will be in place on Route 28 northbound and southbound as follows:

• Northbound detours will direct traffic via surface roads at Poplar Street and back on at Cross Street.

• Southbound detours will direct traffic via surface roads from the off-ramp to Washington Street and back on at Somerville Avenue.

All work is weather permitting and may change without notice.

Signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers through the work zone.

Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.