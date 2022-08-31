Pietrantonio Predicts 40 Percent Turnout for Tuesday’s Election

Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio is predicting a 40 percent turnout for the State Primary Election on Tuesday, Sept 6.

“I think we’ll have approximately 7,500 to 8,000 voters,” Pietrantonio said Tuesday. “We’ve gotten a little over 2,000 people who have voted by mail or voted early so far. Early voting continues for the rest of week, and we’re still getting ballots by mail.”

The main event in Everett is the 28th Middlesex District Democratic state representative race matching incumbent Joseph McGonagle against candidate Guerline Alcy. McGonagle was first elected to the seat in 2014 and took office in January, 2015.

Everett voters who reside in the 11th Suffolk District (Ward 2-1 and Ward 2-2A) will be voting for three candidates for the seat. Chelsea Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, Chelsea District 5 Councillor Judith Garcia, and Chelsea School Committee member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera are the Democratic candidates for the seat in the district that includes all of Chelsea and a portion of Everett. Chelsea District 1 Councillor Todd Taylor is unopposed in his bid for the Republican nomination.

State Rep. Dan Ryan of Charlestown is unopposed in the Second Suffolk district that also includes one precinct in Ward 3 in Everett.

State Sen. Sal DiDomenico is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Statewide Races

Attorney General Maura Healey is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday’s election. Geoff Diehl of Whitman and Chris Doughty of Wrentham are seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The Democratic race for lieutenant governor has three candidates, Kim Driscoll of Salem, Tami Gouveia of Acton, and Eric P. Lesser of Longmeadow. The Republican candidates seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor are Leah V. Allen of Danvers and Kate Campanale of Spencer.

There are three Democratic candidates for attorney general, Andrea Campbell of Boston, Shannon Liss-Reardon of Brookline, and Quentin Palfrey of Weston. James McMahon of Bourne is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Secretary of State William Galvin of Boston is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Tanisha Sullivan of Boston. Rayla Campbell of Whitman is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Christopher Dempsey of Brookline and Diana DiZoglio of Methuen are the Democratic candidates for state auditor. Anthony Amore is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Everett’s Election Team Is Ready for the Big Day

Pietrantonio, a member of a prominent Everett family, and her election team have been busy in the months leading up to the election. It is a job that demands perfection, but Pietrantonio enjoys the excitement and the daily interaction with residents in her politically minded hometown. “This is honestly my dream job,” said Pietrantonio in a profile that appeared in local newspapers last fall. “I have always wanted to work in elections and being able to work in the city I grew up in is simply a dream.” Pietrantonio said the polls will be open at 12 locations (for voters in the 18 different precincts) throughout the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.