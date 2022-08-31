Fall Sports Swing Into High Gear

The 2022 fall athletic season is set to swing into gear this coming week for Everett High sports teams.

The Crimson Tide once again will be competing in the eight-school Greater Boston League with fellow members Chelsea, Revere, Malden, Medford, Somerville, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English.

Coach Jen Spayne and the girls volleyball team will get things rolling when they travel to Medford next Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The boys and girls soccer teams, led by head coaches Pedro Blas for the boys and new head coach Dom Persuitte for the girls, will kick off their seasons next Thursday (Sept. 8) with the boys hosting Medford and the girls trekking to Medford.

The golfers, headed by coach Steve Gallagher, will entertain Medford next Thursday at the Stoneham Oaks course.

Coach Melissa O’Donnell and the EHS girls field hockey team will open up their 2022 season on Monday, September 12, against non-league rival Waltham.