News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Brazil Flag Raising and Bicentennial Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett – In collaboration with City Councilor Stephanie Martins, the Brazilian Women’s Group and the Brazilian Consulate – are pleased to announce the Brazil Flag Raising and Bicentennial Celebration, which will be held on Monday, Sept. 12 from 11am to 2pm at Everett City Hall between Church Street and Broadway.

This year’s celebration will feature the Brazil flag being raised to fly high at City Hall. In addition to the flag raising, there will be festivities to celebrate Brazil’s bicentennial year, which is the country’s 200th year of independence.

On Sept. 7, 1822, Brazil gained its independence from the former United Kingdom of Portugal, Brazil and Algarve’s. To commemorate this important milestone, the City will be following up the flag raising with food, capoeira, singing and dancing to Grooversity and more in honor of the country’s bicentennial year.

There will be plenty of refreshments from local Brazilian eateries available for all who attend the celebration.

Mayor DeMaria and the City of Everett invite all residents to attend this special celebration of our Everett Brazilian community and the country of Brazil.

DA Kevin Hayden Endorses Leo Robinson

Councilor Leo Robinson, candidate for State Representative in Chelsea and Everett, has received the endorsement of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. In announcing his formal support, Hayden cited Robinson’s long standing relationship with the community.

“I’m proud to stand by Councilor Robinson in his campaign for State Representative of the new 11th Suffolk District,” Hayden said. “He has deep roots in Chelsea and knows the issues the community faces. From advocating for labor rights to combating the opioid epidemic, he has a plan to fight for his constituents in the State House and the experience to get the job done. I look forward to serving side by side in the county and will be casting my vote for him in the September 6th primary.”

“This endorsement from District Attorney Hayden is an honor,” Robinson said. “Like me, he understands the importance of prevention and intervention in addressing the challenges our community faces. He is an exemplary attorney, public servant, and leader and I’m proud to receive his support. I’m eager to work together for this community and achieve our common goals.”

The Committee To Elect Leo Robinson urges voters to take action by September 6th and cast their ballot for Leo Robinson in the State Representative Primary race for the 11th Suffolk District.

To learn more, visit https://www.voteleorobinson.com/ and follow Leo on Facebook and Twitter @votetomquinn.

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Dan Ryan Endorse Leo Robinson

Councilor Leo Robinson, candidate for State Representative in Chelsea and Everett, has received the endorsement of State Representatives Jessica Giannino and Dan Ryan who represent the 16th and 2nd Suffolk districts respectively. These endorsements come ahead of the primary election, emphasizing Councilor Robinson’s commitment to the environment and economic development.

“Like me, Leo understands that environmental justice communities need vocal leaders willing to stand up to businesses who care about nothing more than turning a profit,” Giannino said. “Protecting Chelsea, Everett, and other environmental justice communities from outsized impacts of our climate reality is absolutely critical and I can think of nobody I would want to fight shoulder to shoulder with more than Leo Robinson.”

In announcing his formal support, Ryan cited Robinson’s background, saying “I have known Leo Robinson to be a community leader since I first got involved in activism. He understands that we need to create an economy that levels the playing field and delivers opportunity to everyone. As a former member of Teamsters Local 25, a community activist and a leader who has found ways to bring us all together for the common good, I know Leo gets it. It will be my pleasure to serve side by side with him in the Legislature and I urge everyone to vote for him on or before September 6th.”

“It is always an honor and privilege to receive the support of people you know and respect. However, these endorsements are special to me,” Robinson said in response. “As the 2 people currently representing Chelsea, Jessica and Dan have been advocates who fought to deliver the services and funding we deserve. I look forward to serving with them next year, and with YOUR support we can make that happen!”

To learn more, visit https://www.voteleorobinson.com/ and follow Leo on Facebook and Twitter @votetomquinn.