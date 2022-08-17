EHS Football Team Begins Pre-Season Practices Sept. 9

Everett Stadium will be the place to be on Sept. 9 as the Everett High football team hosts Xaverian in a dream matchup at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

But the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season opener is still three weeks away as head coach Rob DiLoreto and his staff will welcome their team to preseason practices that get underway Friday.

“We’re expecting 85-90 players,” said DiLoreto. “We have a healthy number of freshmen. and that number will increase when students return to school. We already have more than 20 committed freshmen who were lifting weights and getting in shape this summer, and we’re very excited about that.”

Pre-Season Schedule Announced

Everett will have an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at Everett Stadium.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 30, Everett will travel to Mansfield for a scrimmage at 4 p.m. The Tide will wrap up their pre-season schedule with a simulated game-scrimmage on the road against former GBL opponent Peabody on Friday, Sept 2.

“Mansfield is always a well-coached, disciplined team and that will be a challenge for us,” said DiLoreto. “Peabody is a very good program, and they will be a title contender in their conference [Northeastern] this season.”

In addition to Xaverian on the regular season schedule, Everett will play at BC High on Sept. 30. The GBL opponents are Somerville, Lynn English, Revere, Medford, Malden, and Lynn Classical.

The Tide do not have a Thanksgiving game on their schedule at this point, though DiLoreto continues to seek an opponent. Last year’s Thanksgiving foe, St. John’s of Shrewsbury, decided to move on and play Malden Catholic on the holiday.

Christian Zamor Commits to Boston College

Christian Zamor, a 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound junior, has committed to Boston College. Zamor is one of the first players in the Class of 2024 to announce his decision to attend BC.

Christian’s brother, Ish Zamor, is a freshman wide receiver at Boston College. Christian will be a wide receiver and defensive player (linebacker/afety) for Everett this season.

Congratulations, Christian, on your decision to attend one of the nation’s most prestigious colleges.

Everett High’s Coaching Staff

Head coach Rob DiLoreto will be joined on the Everett High sidelines by an assistant coaching staff that consists of Chris Miller, John Capra, Greg Bluestein, Claudy St. Juste, Malik Love, Lubern Figaro, Angel Duarte, Frank Roche, Cory DiLoreto, Jay Holt, Lubens Figaro, and Mac Powell.

Corey DiLorero is the son of Rob DiLoreto. Corey was an All-Scholastic quarterback who led Reading High to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. He went on to excel in Division 1 college baseball at Northeastern. Corey will be the Everett quarterbacks coach.

Captains Ready To Go

The captains of the 2022 Everett High football team are Karmarri Ellerbi, Nick Raymond, and Giacobbe Ward.

Isaiah Likely Makes NFL Pre-Season Debut

Former Everett High football star Isaiah Likely had four catches for 44 yards in his NFL pre-season debut for the Baltimore Ravens in their 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.