Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Everett Area

Special to the Independent

Families are urged to add COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to their back-to-school checklist with conveniently located vaccine clinics for all ages. Several locations in Everett will host free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August.

These clinics are among hundreds of free, family-friendly clinics that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is co-hosting with community organizations across the Commonwealth in August and September, leading into the new school year.

At these clinics, anyone ages six months and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination, and anyone ages five and older can get a booster. Appointments are not needed. Vaccination is free and no ID or health insurance is required. A list of clinics can be found atwww.mass.gov/KidsClinic.

“We want to give kids the best protection as they return to school, so they are less likely to get sick and have to miss classes and activities,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “We hope these convenient, all-ages clinics make it easier for families to get their children vaccinated and keep them safe.”

The CDC recommends that children ages 6 months to 17 years old receive a COVID-19 vaccination and that everyone 5 years and older receive a booster. Two boosters are recommended for anyone who is 50 or older or immunocompromised.

The City of Everett is among many local partners working with the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine and increase access to vaccinations.

To date, more than 5.4 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing protection from the virus and preventing serious illness.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, and to find a clinic near you, visit www.mass.gov/KidsClinic. Additional options are available through VaxFinder. Anyone who is unable to attend a community clinic can request in-home vaccination.