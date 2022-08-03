Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Arlington Catholic HS honor roll

The following Everett students were named to the fourth quarter Honor Roll at Arlington Catholic High School:

Krysonia Tavares

Gabriella Veneziale

Kira Wilcox

Emmanuel College Announces Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boton has named nearly 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students honored include:

Ariana Bernal of Everett

Samantha Chaves of Everett

Madison Poudel of Everett

Helen Sosa of Everett

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling 2,00 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Boston College High School Honor Roll

The following Everett students have been named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School:

• Colin Mastrocola, High Honors (Class of 2022)

• Christian Topinio, High Honors (Class of 2023)

• Christopher Affonso, High Honors (Class of 2024)

• Cristian Salvador, High Honors (Class of 2024)

• Ron Nguyen, High Honors (Class of 2025)

• Lorenzo Possamai, Honors (Class of 2024)

For High Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades “C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades “C-” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 140 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more information please visit bchigh.edu.

Carbone Receives Award From College of the Holy Cross

Angelo Carbone of Everett has received the 2022 Patrick F. Crowley Memorial Award from College of the Holy Cross.

The Patrick F. Crowley Memorial Award is given for proficiency in oratory and debating.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.