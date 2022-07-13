News in Brief

Malden Summer Festivals Add Three More Pub Crawl Dates

The City of Malden is pleased to announce that with the continued success of the Murder at the Malden Bank Pub Crawls, the City has added three more dates. Can you solve the crime while having a great time with friends and family? Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for the additional dates and tickets.

Based upon the actual locations from the first bank robbery murder in the United States, the easy 17-minute walk takes you to multiple locations connected to the murder of a member of the esteemed Converse family. At each location you will encounter interesting characters who will present you with challenges and puzzles to unlock the mystery behind the 1863 murder.

Best of all, each location is now a great dining and drinking establishment, and the author of the book Abel Bodied: Murder at the Malden Bank, Michael Cloherty, will be at the final location for a book signing. These events are part of the Malden Summer Festivals and are sponsored by the Office of Mayor Gary Christenson.

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the restaurant-filled area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke..

Easily accessible by Orange Line, but FREE Parking is available at both of the City’s garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. Please visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com to learn more.

RMV Announces Low Plate Lottery

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that applications are now being accepted online for the 2022 Low Number Plate Lottery at Mass.Gov/RMV using the Online Service Center. To be eligible, applicants must apply for this year’s lottery by 5 p.m., Friday, September 2. If selected for a low number plate, winners will be notified by mail.

This year, there are 199 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of this year’s low plates are F7, 36, 78K, X44, 1S, and 6666.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a special plate fee that will be required, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for details on the lottery plate drawing to be announced later this summer, including the date, time, and location of the event. In addition, lottery plate applicants will be sent a notification from the RMV to the email address they provided with event details. The lottery results will be posted after the drawing on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements

• Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

• An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

• Companies/corporations may not apply.

• MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)

• Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.

• An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-Z Pass/Pay by Plate violations.

• Online entries will be accepted only and must be completed by 5 p.m., Friday, September 2.

• Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV. By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2022.

• All winners will be notified mail with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until Friday, December 30, 2022, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after Friday, December 30, 2022. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.

• All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

• All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.