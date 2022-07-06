City of Everett Celebrates Independence Day

The City of Everett celebrated Independence Day with many activities and entertainment for everyone at Glendale Park.

The event kicked off with the return of the traditional doll carriage, bicycle and wagon decorating contest. All the young participants did a wonderful job decorating for the contest and it was difficult for the judges to choose which ones were the best.

Doll Carriage winners, 2nd Harlowe Hart, 1st Quinn Maloney, runner-up Livia Pietrantonio, and 3rd Lizzy Bennett.

Patriotic smiles from Remi and Kenny Ferullo.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Stacy DeMaria enjoying the fireworks that capped off the night.

The City provided BBQ for all attendees, including, hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, slush, popcorn and much more! All the grilling was done by ISD workers and other volunteers.

The celebration also featured live performances from bands like Fenway Brats, Angelena Hightower and the Unit, Whiskey 6 and DJ Joey T.

There were also many different arcade games and activities like shooting basketballs, throwing footballs, a photo booth, interactive games, inflatable attractions, meeting fun characters, face painting and balloon creations.

To end the night, the grand finale featured a fireworks show that lit up the night sky with many beautiful and bright colors.

It was an incredible turnout with thousands of community members attending the celebration.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett would like to thank all the volunteers and organizations who helped make this event a great success. Participating organizations were the Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care in Everett (JCCHCE), Eliot Family Resource Center, LUMA, the Cultural Council, Art Lab and Brazilian YPG (Youth Power Group).

Mayor DeMaria and the City of Everett would also like to thank everyone who joined us to celebrate Independence Day.