Everett Celebrates Juneteenth With Flag Raising

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett recently celebrated Juneteenth by raising the Juneteenth flag at City Hall.

Juneteenth is a recently recognized federal holiday in the United States due to President Joe Biden making it official in 2021. However, this holiday was commonly celebrated by African Americans long before it was recognized by the U.S.

Among the participants were, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Cathy Draine, the City of Everett’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Antoinette Octave Blanchard, the City of Everett’s Health and Human Services Equity Access Officer, Briana Hyppolite, Mirlande Felissaint, The City of Everett’s Executive Manager, Nicole McClain, president of the North Shore Juneteenth Association inc., State Rep. Joe McGonagle, Big Brotha Sadi, and Vocalist Janey David.

The Juneteenth flag flying high at City Hall.

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19 because around this time in 1863 Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved African Americans they are now free.

This was one of the last places in the United States to free slaves after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.

Mayor DeMaria said it’s important for the community to celebrate milestones and events that are significant in the cultures that are shared by Everett residents.

“Juneteenth is meant to be a celebration,” said DeMaria. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and marks an important milestone in our nation’s history.”

Mayor DeMaria also said that work still needs to be done to achieve a truly free and equitable society.

“While we no longer see visible chains to hold people back, we know that barriers do still exist,” said DeMaria. “There is more work to be done for us to be an equal and equitable society for everyone.”

Mayor DeMaria also presented a proclamation to the President of the North Shore Juneteenth Association inc. Nicole McClain.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett would like to thank all the speakers, performers, and everyone who attended the event to help celebrate Juneteenth.