ABCD’s 24th Field of Dreams Charity Event Set for Fenway Park 

Thanks to the generosity of the Boston Red Sox, ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development) will once again host its iconic summertime fundraiser, Field of Dreams, at Fenway Park to benefit Greater Boston’s underserved, low-income youth through the ABCD SummerWorks program.

NESN’s Tom Caron will co-chair and serve as emcee.

The event will take place on Monday, June 27, starting at 7 am. And with only a couple of spots remaining, corporate and other teams are encouraged to sign up immediately to secure a place on the roster and play at the legendary home of the Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park.

ABCD is planning for up to 12 teams to play at Field of Dreams; the event has raised more than $5 million since its inception in 1997.

Joining Tom Caron as co-chairs are longtime coach and ally Lew Eisenberg, partner at Cosgrove, Eisenberg & Kiley, P.C., and Peter Damato, CEO, the Merchant Resource Group. Eisenberg has served in this role every year, and Damato is back for a crack at America’s pastime after co-chairing ABCD’s Hoop Dreams event at TD Garden last fall.

This year’s event will also be momentous as ABCD says goodbye to retiring President/CEO John J. Drew. Drew is leaving after a successful and fulfilling 51-year tenure with the organization, 13 of them as president/CEO.

“SummerWorks can make a life-changing difference for these young participants. Not only are they placed in a paying job with a mission-driven organization where they learn to give back, but they also gain skills they will use throughout their lives and future careers,” Drew said.

He continued: “SummerWorks benefits from the support of our corporate partners who take the field at Fenway each year. Many youngsters in the communities we serve have been isolated or struggled during the pandemic; SummerWorks offers access and opportunity to a fun and stimulating summer. Of course, the more funding we have, the more youth we can help. This is why the money raised from Field of Dreams is critical.”

Tom Caron has lent his talent at the microphone and played in past Field of Dreams events.

“This ABCD event is like no other. It’s amazing to see these men and women from the region’s powerhouse companies and organizations emerge from the dugouts like they’re kids again, swinging the bat, rounding the bases, and snagging a fly ball at America’s most beloved ballpark. I am very happy to be part of this worthwhile event that benefits so many young people in Greater Boston,” said Caron.

Teams pay an entrance fee to participate, and players are permitted to invite guests to watch the games at Fenway. Mass General Brigham, which has participated in the event every year since it started more than 20 years ago, is back again this summer. We’re also happy to see returning teams from Ropes & Gray, TJX Companies, DMB Financial, Boston Children’s Hospital, Shields Health Care Group, and Slalom—which will field two teams of colleagues who will go head to head. (That’s a first for Field of Dreams!)

Time and space are running out!

A variety of off-field activities including free baseball pictures and a photo booth are all part of the day’s events. Also, the Boston Red Sox mascot, Wally, will be there to cheer on these generous teams and take pics with plays and fans alike.

ABCD SummerWorks provides six weeks of full-time employment and a broad range of job readiness skills for under-resourced youth ages 14 to 21 in Boston and Medford. Participants spend 120 hours working at local nonprofit organizations, and are provided 20 hours of individualized job readiness education. Youth also receive the supportive mentorship and guidance of a youth services specialist to navigate the ins and outs of their first supervisory work relationship.

To learn more about ABCD Field of Dreams and how you or your organization can sign up, call Liz McCarthy, ABCD Events Manager, at [email protected], call 617.620.6949 or visit abcdfieldofdreams.org.

ABCD (Action for Boston Community Development) is a nonprofit community action agency that provides low-income residents in the Boston and Mystic Valley areas with the tools, support, and resources they need to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success. Each year, we serve more than 100,000 individuals through a broad range of innovative initiatives as well as long-established, proven programs and services. For 60 years, ABCD has been deeply rooted in each neighborhood we serve, empowering individuals and families and supporting them in their quest to live with dignity and achieve their highest potential. For more, please visit bostonabcd.org.