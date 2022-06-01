Pioneer Charter School of Science I & II Graduating Seniors To Take the Stage This Friday

PCSS I (Everett) and PCSS II (Saugus) are celebrating their 2022 graduating classes in a joint ceremony at Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m.

Despite all the uncertainties related to more than two years of attending school during the COVID Pandemic, PCSS I and II students received acceptances from universities all over the country from Washington to Georgia and Maine to California. The hard work and tireless efforts of themselves, their families and their teachers and counselors paid off as PCSS I and PCSS II had 98% and 100% college acceptance rates respectively.

The graduates of the class of 2022 are moving on to some of the state and nation’s best schools including Brown, Barnard, BC, BU, Cornell, Tufts, Wellesley, Williams, WPI.

PCSS I and II were each named a top twenty high school by US News and World Report earlier this year. PCSS’s curriculum focuses on developing strong math and science skills and many of the graduates plan to pursue careers in the math and science fields. PCSS students consistently score above both state and district averages on MCAS.