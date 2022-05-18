News in Brief

City of Everett Announces Digital Navigators Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett are pleased to announce a new program called Digital Navigators that will be launching on Monday, May 23.

This program will offer residents support with finding low-cost computers, internet access, digital literacy, and more. Being connected to the internet and knowing how to navigate all the technical aspects is a crucial element in modern times. The internet is constantly evolving, and we want our residents to be educated in this area as much as possible.

We encourage residents who need this service to take advantage of this program by calling either 311 or 617-394-2270. You can also reach us through email at [email protected]

Massachusetts Gaming Commission Releases April Gross Gaming Revenue

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported today that the month of April 2022 at Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $99 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.146 billion in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility. View comprehensive revenue reports for each gaming licensee here. MGC issues monthly revenue reports on the 15th of each month or next business day.