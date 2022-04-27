News Brief

Aging Wisely Everett Garden Club Will Meet Every Friday

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce the Aging Wisely Everett (AWE) Garden Club will be meeting every Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Edward G Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street in Everett. The program will be running from April 22, 2022 to October 14, 2022.

Each meeting will begin with 10-15 minutes of discussion about general garden issues or concerns, followed by an activity. Some proposed activities for each meeting include: prepping beds and tilling soil, companion plant discussion and planting, planting/flower bomb making, planting and decorating plant markers, and rock painting garden. Activities for each meeting may change based on gardener feedback and availability of guests.

For any questions, comments, or concerns please contact Camille Defendre at 774-360-7521 or [email protected]

Veteran Marked Graves at Both the Woodlawn and Glenwood Cemeteries to Get Flags

Mayor DeMaria, in collaboration with the City of Everett’s Commissioner of Veterans Services, Jeanne Cristiano, will be placing United States flags on Veteran marked graves at both the Woodlawn and Glenwood Cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day. We are asking our residents to please consider taking a couple hours from their busy schedule to help with the flag placement.

We encourage residents to take part in this special task of honoring those who served in our nation’s armed services and are now laid to rest. Many of these heroes gave their lives for our freedom while on active duty.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to join us before for this effort, it is a truly humbling experience to be reminded of the sacrifices that the men and women from our community were willing to make to defend our nation and our freedom. Placing these flags is a small, but important way for us to thank these individuals who have gone before us for their service.

Volunteers will be asked to meet at the following locations and times:

Monday, May 16, Glenwood Cemetery, 8-11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 17, Woodlawn Cemetery, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

If a rain date is needed for either date it will be on Wednesday, May 18th.

If you are able to participate, please contact Jeanne Cristiano at [email protected]

Smoke Alarm Event May 14

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold the Sound the Alarm Event on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms to those who make an appointment.

Seven people die every day from a home fire, and working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a fire in half. We are hoping to help change that by installing free smoke alarms in as many homes as possible. Preparing for an unpredictable disaster like a house fire by ensuring your home has properly working smoke alarms is an important precaution to take.

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-564-1234 or you can learn more by visiting www.SoundTheAlarm.org/MA for English speakers and www.ActivaTuAlarma.org for Español.

Street Sweeping Underway

Please be reminded that the 2022 Street Sweeping Season began on April 1. Please be sure to check the signs on your street for parking restrictions in your neighborhood. Street sweeping is essential to eliminate issues and costs related to trash and debris getting into the underground sewage system.

Please be aware that vehicles that do not comply with this ordinance may be subject to ticketing and towing. Please call 311 with any questions. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.

Please be aware that beginning on Monday, May 1st, we will be towing vehicles that are not in compliance with the street sweeping rules.

City Employees Receive Active Shooter Training

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce throughout the week of April 18, all City Hall employees received Active Shooter training led by Everett Police Department Employee: Officer Stephen Ramunno.

Throughout the training, the importance of being aware of not only your surroundings but also of the people around you was emphasized. ALICE, the safety program in discussion, stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. These aspects are critical for survival during an active shooter emergency. This is an important training that any public building should undergo in order to keep not only employees, but also guests and vendors who visit Everett City Hall safe.

This is just the first step in our safety plan. As a result of the training, the City will be taking additional steps to protect our employees and those visiting City Hall.

Baker-Polito Administration Awards $527,000 to Equip Municipal Emergency Response Vehicles with Automated External Defibrillator

The Baker-Polito Administration announced grants to empower local municipalities to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AED) for public safety and first responder vehicles. $527K of state and federal funding will equip 246 vehicles serving approximately 70% of the Commonwealth’s cities and towns. The Everett Fire Department received $2,500.

This grant opportunity was made possible by state legislation authorized by Chapter 24 of the Massachusetts Acts of 2021, An Act Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022.

“Our administration remains committed to making sure local public safety officials have the tools they need to save lives,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “Providing first responders with immediate access to an AED will improve cardiac patient care and improve emergency response. We thank our partners in the Legislature for their support of this program.”

“Emergency responders bring their training and expertise to scenes where every second counts,”Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said. “t Our administration continues to focus on equipping local public safety departments with training, safety equipment, programming, and operational support. Complimenting the experience of first responders, AEDs create an opportunity to positively change a too often fatal outcome.”

An AED is a medical device used to support people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, which is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease. An AED analyzes the patient’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, delivers an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm. A study from the American Heart Association found that 350,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of the hospital every year in the U.S.

“Because of actions we took in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget to invest in more AEDs for first responders, the people of the Commonwealth now have more widespread access to life-saving emergency care, saving precious minutes when time is of the essence,” State Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael J. Rodrigues (D- First Bristol and Plymouth) said. “Thank you to Senator Fattman, Senator O’Connor and my Senate colleagues for their steadfast advocacy and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for their support of this grant program to help municipalities secure life-saving AEDs for their public safety and first responder vehicles.”

“It is critical that all of our first responder have access to AEDs,” State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Plymouth and Norfolk) said. “Cardiac events can happen to anyone at any time, and through the advocacy of a number of constituents who know the importance of these devices all too well, more residents will receive the help they need.”

“In districts like mine, the first to respond to emergencies are the police which is why this legislation is critically important,” State Senator Ryan Fattman (R-Worcester and Norfolk) said. “By placing an AED in police vehicles, we are providing a stronger life-saving opportunity on the front lines. I am extremely thankful and proud of our efforts and those of Senate Ways and Means Chair Rodrigues and Senator O’Connor for supporting this legislation and to the Greenwood and Ellsessar families for turning personal tragedy into a force for good.”

OGR received significant interest from municipalities for this grant opportunity. As part of its competitive process, OGR recommended funding for all 246 applicants. Although the total funding requested exceeded the allocated state funds, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy authorized the use of federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program funds to meet the $27K difference and deliver AEDs to all grant applicants. support all requests. Of the 246 awards, 12 applicants received federal JAG funding.