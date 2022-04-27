Everett Little League Opens 2022 Season on Saturday

The Everett Little League will hold its opening day parade and ceremonies this Saturday, April 30.

League President George Castiello said that players and coaches will assemble at the old Everett High School and walk in the parade to Sacramone Park where Mayor Carlo DeMaria is scheduled to throw out the first baseball of the new season.

Vice President Jacqui Bullens will lead the Opening Day speaking program. State Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Joseph McGonagle are among the invited guests.

More than 200 boys and girls are competing on the 19 teams in the youth league, according to Castiello, a long-time and highly respected leader in Everett youth sports. There are four Major, four Minor, five Farm, and six T-Ball teams.

“We’ll be meeting at the old Everett High School at 10:30 a.m. and stepping off for the parade at 11 a.m.,” said Castiello. “We should be at Sacaramone by 11:30 or quarter to twelve.”

Following the ceremonies, the league will hold four consecutive games beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The league will begin its in-house regular season schedule Monday. Everett teams will play some inter-city games against Somerville Little League.

Castiello said playoffs will be held following the regular season. Everett’s Williamsport All-Star team will compete in the District 12 Tournament against Somerville, Melrose, Malden, and East Boston.

Castiello, 74, is a 1967 graduate of Everett High School. He has had a long-storied career as a Little League and Pop Warner coach and administrator. He has been a loyal supporter of Everett High sports, most recently having observed Crimson Tide softball coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo’s 300th career victory at Glendale Park. Stacy’s father, Al, was an Everett Little League coach for 47 years, and there is a plaque dedicated in his honor adjacent to the concession stand at Sacramone Park.

Officers and Board Members

The Everett Little League officers and board members for the 2022 season are: President George Castiello, Vice President Jacqui Bullens, Player Agent Joe Young, Treasurer Marc Freni, Secretary Lisa Harr, Safety Officer Brian Savi, Umpire-in-Chief Michael Guida, Major League Director Jimmy Schafer, Minor League Director Marc Harr, Farm League Director Steve Murphy, T-Ball Director Jimmy Striker, Equipment Manager Stephanie Smith, Concessionaire Rosa Torres, and Information Officer Tiffany Mulligan.