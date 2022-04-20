Stacy Poste-Schiavo Claims Her 300th Career Victory as Everett Defeats Somerville 21-1

Those who have watched Stacy Poste-Schiavo compete and coach through the years knew the wait for Win No. 300 wouldn’t be long.

After Rockport denied Everett’s iconic coach the milestone victory last Friday, Poste-Schiavo’s Crimson Tide took the field Monday morning with renewed determination against GBL rival Somerville.

And the Everett High softball team clicked in all phases of the game – pitching, hitting, defense, and baserunning – to roll past the Highlanders, 21-1, earning Stacy Poste-Schiavo a spot in the esteemed 300-victory coaching club. She becomes the first female coach in school history to accomplish the prodigious feat.

Senior righthander Celeste Fuccillo struck out seven batters and didn’t allow a basehit in five innings on the hill. Kristi Skane (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, two runs scored) hit a towering home run in the fourth inning to the delight of her grandmother, Carolyn Skane, and her uncle, Carmen Carbone, who were in attendance.

Emma Longmore (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Everett’s leadoff batter, set the table by reaching base four times and scoring four runs. Shortstop Gianna Masucci had two hits and two runs batted in. Emilia Maria-Babcock and Jayla Davila each contributed two hits.

First baseman Bryana Mason had three hits, including a triple that might have been a home run if not for Poste-Schiavo wisely putting up the stop sign and avoiding a likely close play at the plate.

Everett’s defense submitted a nifty 6-4-3 game-ending double play, with second baseman Ashley Seward turning the first out between Masucci at shortstop and Mason at first base.

Celeste Fuccillo, the multi-year ace for Everett High, spoke about her coach and mentor’s big accomplishment after the game.

“I’ve been through a lot with her Coach [Poste-Schiavo] since freshman year, and she’s taught me a lot,” said Fuccillo. “She’s definitely a fun coach, her and Coach [Jen] Nigro, and I love playing for them, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Celeste’s mother, Andrea Bitto Fuccillo, another superb Everett pitcher who succeeded Poste on the mound in 1992, praised her former teammate and longtime friend. “Stacy’s amazing,” said Andrea Bitto Fuccillo. “Stacy and I used to play in high school together. She’s a great coach, a great person, and a great friend. She’s awesome. She deserves every minute of it.”

‘A Good Feeling’

The post-game celebration brought smiles and congratulations from Everett players, coaches, parents and alumni as Poste-Schiavo received a beautifully constructed plaque and a cake signifying the 300-win honor.

When asked by reporters about earning her 300th victory, Poste-Schiavo said, “It’s just a good feeling. I’m glad we were home to do it – I didn’t want to be away; it wouldn’t feel the same. I always wanted to come back to Everett and coach and give back to my community.”

Stacy Poste-Schiavo was an All-Scholastic pitcher at Everett High, compiling an immense 21-1 record in the 1991 season. She was also class president and competed for the basketball and cheerleading teams.

She played two years of softball at Merrimack College and graduated from Bridgewater State University.

Poste-Schiavo returned to Everett and became a teacher in the school system (She is currently a teacher at Parlin Junior High). She became the Crimson Tide head softball coach in 1998, succeeding her own high school coach, John Nuzzulo. She has piloted the program to 22 state tournament berths and three GBL titles. Many of her players have gone on to play college softball.

Poste-Schiavo said the youth softball league in Everett has been an excellent feeder system for her program.

“They’ve been stepping it up and really doing a good job with these girls, so we can just coach. The players come in already having the skills they need to have at the varsity level,” she said.

Poste-Schiavo thanked her previous and current players for their commitment to the program. “This is a really great group of girls,” said Poste-Schiavo. “Every time I do think, ‘Is it time to go?’ – a new batch comes in and it’s like the talent I see makes us stay around. But I’m only as good as my assistant coaches. I have to give credit to all of them. My assistant with the varsity is Jen Nigro. Danielle Nadeau is our JV coach and Bridget Cifuni took over the freshman program.”

Poste-Schiavo also thanked athletic directors John DiBiaso and Tammy Turner who have helmed the Everett High athletic program during her 25-year softball coaching career.

A Proud Father Observes from Behind Home Plate

Al Poste, an Everett Little League coach for close to five decades, has been there every step of the way for his daughter Stacy’s majestic journey as a scholar-athlete, a coach, and dedicated schoolteacher.

Mr. Poste stood behind the backstop Monday, his traditional, lucky spot for all Everett home games at Glendale. His son-in-law, Michael Schiavo, Stacy’s husband, was also in the park on this memorable day.

“Stacy was the first girl in Everett Little League to hit a home run when she was 12,” said Al Poste. “She played for another team. I wanted her to play for somebody else. That way she could prove she did it on her own, not because I was coaching.”

Poste recalled his daughter’s historic softball campaign when she won 21 games on the mound. “Everett went 20-0 in the regular season, and they won their first playoff game against Lawrence before they lost to Lexington,” he said.

Poste smiled pridefully as the game ended and the celebration of his daughter’s 300th career victory ensued.

“I’m very proud of her. I’m very proud of all my daughters,” said Poste.