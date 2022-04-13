News in Brief

Community Organizations Invited to Cultural Council Meet & Greet

The Everett Cultural Council will be hosting a meet & greet event on Saturday, May 14, at Swan St Park from 11:30 – 3pm. Join members of the Everett Cultural Council and other city cultural organizations at their First Spring Pop-Up Picnic. Bring a blanket and a lunch and spend some time meeting your neighbors, making friends or making art. There will be activities and entertainment for all ages and information tables by groups based around Everett.

ECC is looking for participants in the event as well, please visit our facebook page for more information. Facebook.com/everettculturalcouncil or email [email protected]

Senior Social Set for April

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned the Senior Social, Spring Fling party Wednesday April 20 beginning at 11:45am at Anthony’s restaurant, 105 Canal Street in Malden. The Council on Aging has chosen a delicious luncheon; Minestrone Soup, Garden Salad, a Split menu of Baked Fish and Roast Beef, Roasted potatoes, vegetables, coffee and Dessert. You will enjoy dancing to the smooth sound of Ray Cavicchio and his band. Ticket sales are on going at The Connolly Center in the COA office. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323

Volunteers Sought for Earth Day Cleanup

An Earth Day cleanup of the Northern Strand Community Trail is being held on Saturday, April 23 in Lynn.

Anyone interested in helping out should bring work gloves and meet along the trail at Spencer Street in Lynn, across from Market Basket. The cleanup is being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at this section of the trail, which is also known as the Community Path of Lynn.

For more information contact Hildy Curran at [email protected]

Bike to the Sea connects communities by building and improving shared-use paths, and promoting safe and happy trail use for all ages and abilities.

Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Bellyful of Laughs Raises More Than $42K

Nearly 400 people came together on April 8 at Anthony’s of Malden to laugh for the good cause of helping older adults and people with disabilities live safely and independently at home at Mystic Valley Elder Services’ (MVES) 13th rendition of its comedy show Bellyful of Laughs. This year’s sold out event helped MVES raise more than $42,000.

Comedians Steve Sweeney, Will Noonan and Jim Ruberti made people laugh and attendees enjoyed games, laughter, prizes, good food, old friends and new friends. Malden Mayor Gary Christenson warmed up the crowd by welcoming them as he does every year.

Chief Executive Officer of MVES Lisa Gurgone thanked everyone for coming out and making it a great night. “It is wonderful to see our community come together to support the important resources Mystic Valley provides throughout our communities. Our dedicated staff, volunteers, and partners provided essential care and support to our consumers and their families throughout the COVID pandemic. Mystic Valley is lucky to have fantastic, supportive friends who participated in this great event in order to expand our reach and impact as an organization.” Special thanks to ABC Home Healthcare Professionals for their lead sponsorship of this event, as well as our supporting sponsors Brookline Bank, Melrose Cooperative Bank Charitable Foundation and Natale Company & SafetyCare. Thanks also to the ongoing partnership and support of the members of the Zonta Club of Malden in making this event a success every year.