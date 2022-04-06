News Briefs

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Extends Correction Officer Exam Registration

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office is extending the registration period for those interested in taking the correction officer entrance exam to Friday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Candidates may sign up for the free exam by visiting middlesexsheriff.org and completing the registration form. The exam is being offered on a rolling basis with prospective candidates able to select from one of nine sessions between March 28 – April 9. Those who pass the written exam will be invited to take the office’s fitness test on April 16.

Starting base salary for new officers is $60,885 with the ability to earn over $10,000 more in potential bonuses and overtime. Candidates who successfully graduate the BTA and complete a probationary period will also be eligible for a $2,500 sign on bonus.

The 46th Basic Training Academy (BTA) is currently slated to begin in late summer.

All applicants must be 21 years of age at the date of the examination and be legally eligible to work in the United States in compliance with federal law. Candidates must also have a high school degree or equivalent and possess a valid motor vehicle license.

To learn more about the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office, please visit us at middlesexsheriff.org. Individuals with questions regarding registration may email [email protected] for assistance.

Prospective candidates also have the opportunity to meet with members of the MSO during upcoming career fairs hosted by:

• Plymouth State University – March 31

• UMass Lowell – March 31

• New England College Criminal Justice Club – April 5

• New Hampshire College & University Consortium – April 6

• Curry College – April 6

• Bridgewater State University – April 7

• Massachusetts Maritime Academy – April 7

• Salem State University – April 14

MVES Offers Cultural Specific Meals as Part of Meals on Wheels Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people over 60 who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals. MVES offers authentically prepared cultural specific meals including Chinese, Caribbean, Asian/Vietnamese as well as Vegetarian and Kosher meals. “As our communities continue to grow and diversify, we know we need to follow suit to ensure that every culture has a seat at the table,” says Carla Castillo, Nutrition Program Manager. Two new cultural meal types–Russian and Haitian–have recently been added as part of the Meals on Wheels Program. Russian meals include signature dishes such as Beef pelmeni with caramelized onions and butter sauce, Kurnik (Chicken pie), Chicken Shashlik, Lamb Pilaf, and Beef Stroganoff. Haitian meals favorites include Eggplant Stew with yucca and Curried Chicken, Chicken Jambalaya, and Caribbean Roast Lamb.

Other various types of different meals include breakfast, lunch, supper and weekend meals. MVES’ hot and cold menu is varied and the meals are nutritionally balanced, cooked without added salt, and consists of an entrée, two sides, dessert, milk, bread and margarine. Medically tailored meals available include soft, ground, pureed, low-lactose, renal, and cardiac menus as well as carb controlled meals for people with diabetes.

If you or someone you love wishes to learn more about the MVES Meals on Wheels Program, please contact us at 781-324-7705 or visit mves.org/nutrition. Our team can assist you in determining eligibility for Meals on Wheels and other Nutrition Program offerings.