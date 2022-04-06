ECC Awards 26 Local Grants

The Everett Cultural Council’s (ECC) March meeting was dedicated to reviewing and voting on a large number of grant applications from community and area individuals and organizations to distribute funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The Council was able to approve funding for 26 of the proposals in amounts ranging from $150 to $5675 as noted in the chart below.

The Everett Cultural Council is seeking community participation and input for developing events throughout the City. We are always looking for volunteers to join us. For additional information please contact: Sioux Gerow via email [email protected]