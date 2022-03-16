Excellence in the Everett Public Schools: Highlights from Around the District

The following news items are happening at the Everett Public Schools.

Next Stop: EHS! 8th Grade Information Night

The Everett High School Guidance Department will host an Information Night for parents and guardians of EPS eighth graders on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m.

If you have an eighth grader who is planning to attend Everett High in 2022-2023, be sure to attend this special event. Members of the guidance team will be on hand to answer your questions and provide information about our academic and extracurricular activities. Multilingual family liaisons will be available to assist families.

Parlin School fifth graders hold the bilingual dictionaries donated by the Everett Kiwanis Club. Standing, from left: Parlin

School Principal Dennis Lynch, fifth-grade teacher Luciana Hurley, Kiwanians Gianna D’Angelo-Dunn, Rocco Longo, Fred Capone, Stephanie Martins, and Marlene Zizza, fifth-grade teacher Kim Auger, and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Kevin Shaw.

Please email 9th grade guidance counselors, Ms. Andrade at [email protected] or Ms. Kacvinsky at [email protected] if you have any questions.

EHS looks forward to seeing you on April 11!

MAVA Student of the Year

David Rivera Sandoval, whose artistic skills and creativity have helped make him a standout member of the senior class, has been honored as Everett High School’s Outstanding Vocational Technical Student of the Year by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators (MAVA).

MAVA Outstanding Vocational

Technical Student of the Year David Rivera Sandoval.

“David is a natural when it comes to all things business, entrepreneurship, and marketing,” said his teacher, Siobhan Sullivan. “I honestly would not be surprised if he’s a business owner one day, simply based on his creativity, leadership skills, and desire to succeed.”

Sandoval is enrolled in the Marketing Pathway as part of Everett High’s Business, Law, and Hospitality Academy. He boasts a 4.495 grade-point average, and he speaks English, Spanish, and Sign Language. He is a Student Ambassador and a member of the National Honor Society. He serves as captain of the EHS Spanish Debate Team and is currently ranked as the Boston Debate League’s Best Varsity Spanish Speaker.

In the areas of marketing and arts, Sandoval has reached another level of success. He serves as President of the Marketing Club, as was voted on by his peers. He has served three internships: One at Havas Media in Boston, another as a photojournalist, and a third at Guaranteed Rate Mortgage Company. His photographs are regularly featured in the Crimson Times newspaper and will be prominent in the Class of ‘22 yearbook.

Earlier this year, Sandoval was awarded with a Gold Key in the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition for the entry, “Revelarme A Mi,” which he created in Mr. Trice Megginson’s digital photography class.

With college acceptances already in hand, Sandoval is waiting for more decisions to arrive before making his final determination about where he will continue his education.

“David has made a big imprint at Everett High and in the community at large,” said Superintendent Priya Tahiliani. I know I speak for the educators he works with every day when I say that we look forward to seeing what the future has in store for him.”

Thanks, Kiwanis!

In a generous display of support for EPS students and the district’s English Learners (EL), the Everett Kiwanis Club purchased 60 bilingual dictionaries for students at the Parlin School.

A group of Kiwanians made the in-person delivery on Tuesday, March 8th to students in the fifth-grade class taught by Luciana Hurley and Kim Auger. The donation includes dictionaries in English to Portuguese, English to Vietnamese, and English to Spanish. Also included are Merriam-Webster Spanish visual dictionaries, which feature thousands of images and are divided into easy-to-navigate chapters and themes. They are an ideal reference for visual learners and students who are new to English.

“I extend the district’s sincerest gratitude to the Kiwanis Club for this meaningful contribution to our English Learners at the Parlin School,” said Superintendent Priya Tahiliani. “The Kiwanis Club’s commitment to our students is unyielding, as is our gratitude. High-quality reference materials like this are always a welcome addition to our classrooms.”

Kiwanian and City Councilor Stephanie Martins was joined by Gianna D’Angelo-Dunn, Rocco Longo, Fred Capone, and Marlene Zizza at the Parlin School. Martins, who came to the United States from Brazil at a young age — just like several of the students in the class co-taught by Ms. Hurley and Ms. Auger — made encouraging remarks to the students. Zizza, D’Angelo-Dunn, Longo, and Capone told the students a little bit about the Kiwanis Club’s history and the important role it plays in the community.