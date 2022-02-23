Roberto Jiménez-Rivera Secures First Organizational Endorsement from National Group Run for Something

Chelsea School Committee member Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, who last month launched his campaign for State Representative in the newly-created 11th Suffolk district, has secured his first endorsement from the national organization Run For Something. Run for Something recruits and supports young, diverse progressives to run for down-ballot races. The 11th Suffolk includes all of Chelsea and one precinct in Everett, and is one of the new districts of opportunity, where racial or linguistic minorities make up the majority of residents, created through the redistricting process last year.

“I’m excited that Run for Something is joining our movement to bring Chelsea and Everett authentic representation in the House of Representatives. Building the leadership pipeline is crucial in our fight for justice and equity, and RFS has been doing the work for years. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Roberto Jiménez-Rivera lives in Chelsea with his wife Sarah and his 18-mo old son Robi.

For more information https://electroberto.org.

For more information about Run For Something https://runforsomething.net/.