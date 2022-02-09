Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List Students

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following Everett students have met these requirements:

• Geoffrey Ingrando, Sport Management, son of Maria Ingrando and Jeffrey Ingrando

• Abby Mastrocola, Psychology, daughter of Marguerite Mastrocola and Filippo Mastrocola

Endicott College offers doctorate, master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degree programs at its campus on the scenic coast of Beverly, Mass., with additional sites online and at U.S. and international locations. Endicott remains true to its founding principle of integrating professional and liberal arts education with internship opportunities across disciplines. For more, visit endicott.edu.

Chaparro Named to Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Victoria Chaparro of Everett excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.

Local Residents Earn Dean’s List Honors from MassBay Community College

The following local resident has been named to the MassBay Community College Dean’s List.

* Samara Ramalho, of Everett, who studies Liberal Arts – Psychology/Sociology, achieved this outstanding academic honor for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the MassBay Dean’s List, students must complete at least six credits of college-level courses, be in good standing with the College, and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

To learn more about MassBay visit massbay.edu.

MassBay Community College is the most affordable higher education option in MetroWest Boston, offering a robust portfolio of courses and more than 70 associate degree and certificate programs with flexible day, evening, and weekend classes in Ashland, Framingham, Wellesley Hills, and online.

STUDENTS FROM EVERETT RECEIVE SECOND-QUARTER HONORS

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School recently released its second quarter Honor Roll for the 2021-2022 Academic Year. All in all 357 MVRCS students in grades 7-12 achieved either High Honor Roll or Honor Roll Recognition. Thirty four young men and women hailing from Everett were part of the list. To be on the Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than a B- , to be on the High Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than an A-.

Since its inception in 1998, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School has educated students from the communities of Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Stoneham and Wakefield. The school has nearly 1,600 students in grades K-12 and strives tirelessly to deliver a world-class education characterized by a well-mannered, disciplined and structured academic climate. Located in Malden, MVCRS has an extensive character education program as well for students in all grades, incorporating core values and fundamentals ideals of American Culture embodied in the Declaration of Independence and United States Constitution.

Honor Roll Students From Everett

High Honor Roll

Grade 12: Darnelle Felisier.

Grade 10: Niamh Stewart.

Grade 9: Vy Nguyen, Lucas Santos.

Grade 8: Brady Capa, Rihanna Closeil, Mohammed Daoud, Elijah DeTore.

Grade 7: Wassim Daoud, John Dascoli, Nolan Lyons, Jon Pierre-Louis, Michael Salinas, Kristina Tayag.

Standard Honor Roll

Grade 12: Carissa Loesch, Uyen Nguyen, Brandon Paris.

Grade 11: Sofia Blandino, Eudora Desir.

Grade 10: Eva Boudreau, Esther Souza, Eva Truong.

Grade 9: Kevin Capa, Lucas Freitas, Emerson Lyons, Hannah Mulugheta, Victor Souza.

Grade 8: Dayanne Calmon, Ana Luiza Hunter, Allesandro Lau.

Grade 7: Ursula Adjognon, Ashley Grifone, Angelica Lizarazo Toribio, Tyler Zhang.